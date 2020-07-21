All apartments in Chula Vista
1440 Summit Dr
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

1440 Summit Dr

1440 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Summit Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Move in ready beautifully remodeled tri-level TH with vaulted ceilings in the LR & Master BR, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, new SS appliances, tile floor, "pop corn" ceiling removed, new custom paint, new bathrooms, Dry-walled garage, new custom doors, laminate flooring through out. New sliding doors to upper patio. Front and upper patios. Across from Southwestern college, BV high school, near shopping, transportation, major freeways. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Summit Dr have any available units?
1440 Summit Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Summit Dr have?
Some of 1440 Summit Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Summit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Summit Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Summit Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Summit Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1440 Summit Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Summit Dr offers parking.
Does 1440 Summit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Summit Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Summit Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1440 Summit Dr has a pool.
Does 1440 Summit Dr have accessible units?
No, 1440 Summit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Summit Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Summit Dr has units with dishwashers.
