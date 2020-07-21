1440 Summit Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Move in ready beautifully remodeled tri-level TH with vaulted ceilings in the LR & Master BR, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, new SS appliances, tile floor, "pop corn" ceiling removed, new custom paint, new bathrooms, Dry-walled garage, new custom doors, laminate flooring through out. New sliding doors to upper patio. Front and upper patios. Across from Southwestern college, BV high school, near shopping, transportation, major freeways. Available now!