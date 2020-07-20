1433 Vallejo Mills Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Otay Ranch! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath two-story house in desirable Otay Ranch! Live in quiet luxury in this quiet and peaceful housing complex close to schools, walking distance to community features, and nearby to the newly-constructed Public Transit station. This home has large vaulted ceilings and is light and bright with no shortage of windows. The main living areas are all located downstairs with the large kitchen and living area featured with the fireplace and built-in entertainment/storage system. Access the attached two-car garage from the rear (and clean!) alley. Flow upstairs with the accented banisters to the bedrooms, with the large master suite and cool gray hues. Enjoy the private and fully fenced back yard and side patio area perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the warm weather.



1 year lease.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Sorry, no pets.



Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4820115)