Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

1433 Vallejo Mills Street

1433 Vallejo Mills Street · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Vallejo Mills Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Otay Ranch! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath two-story house in desirable Otay Ranch! Live in quiet luxury in this quiet and peaceful housing complex close to schools, walking distance to community features, and nearby to the newly-constructed Public Transit station. This home has large vaulted ceilings and is light and bright with no shortage of windows. The main living areas are all located downstairs with the large kitchen and living area featured with the fireplace and built-in entertainment/storage system. Access the attached two-car garage from the rear (and clean!) alley. Flow upstairs with the accented banisters to the bedrooms, with the large master suite and cool gray hues. Enjoy the private and fully fenced back yard and side patio area perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the warm weather.

1 year lease.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Sorry, no pets.

Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4820115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Vallejo Mills Street have any available units?
1433 Vallejo Mills Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Vallejo Mills Street have?
Some of 1433 Vallejo Mills Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Vallejo Mills Street currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Vallejo Mills Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Vallejo Mills Street pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Vallejo Mills Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1433 Vallejo Mills Street offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Vallejo Mills Street offers parking.
Does 1433 Vallejo Mills Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Vallejo Mills Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Vallejo Mills Street have a pool?
Yes, 1433 Vallejo Mills Street has a pool.
Does 1433 Vallejo Mills Street have accessible units?
No, 1433 Vallejo Mills Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Vallejo Mills Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Vallejo Mills Street has units with dishwashers.
