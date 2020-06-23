All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:37 PM

1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1

1429 Caminito Sardinia · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Caminito Sardinia, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1PM-3PM
This Is One Of The Greatest Town-Homes In "The Summit At Eastlake" On A Corner Lot. Great Quite Neighborhood. Hardwood Floors and All The Amenities You Desire To Live Up On The Second Floor Above Your 2 Car Garage and Private Patio...Black/Granite Kitchen Counters & Black Appliances...Gated Community As Well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 have any available units?
1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 have?
Some of 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 have a pool?
No, 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1 has units with dishwashers.
