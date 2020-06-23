1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1PM-3PM

This Is One Of The Greatest Town-Homes In "The Summit At Eastlake" On A Corner Lot. Great Quite Neighborhood. Hardwood Floors and All The Amenities You Desire To Live Up On The Second Floor Above Your 2 Car Garage and Private Patio...Black/Granite Kitchen Counters & Black Appliances...Gated Community As Well