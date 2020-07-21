1426 Santa Diana Rd

Amenities

Enjoy this LARGE 2 bedroom (true TWIN MASTER) 2.5 bath condo that also features an enclosed office/den area (or 3rd bedroom?). Home features dream kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, deluxe washer/dryer included, BALCONY, as well as CENTRAL AC and heat, attached 1-car garage with 1 assigned spot and more! May allow ONE small dog,15 pounds max with additional pet rent. Requires 640 credit score and $6250 gross monthly income. No Section 8. Available for move in August 1.