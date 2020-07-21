All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1426 Santa Diana Rd
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:16 AM

1426 Santa Diana Rd

1426 Santa Diana Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Santa Diana Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this LARGE 2 bedroom (true TWIN MASTER) 2.5 bath condo that also features an enclosed office/den area (or 3rd bedroom?). Home features dream kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, deluxe washer/dryer included, BALCONY, as well as CENTRAL AC and heat, attached 1-car garage with 1 assigned spot and more! May allow ONE small dog,15 pounds max with additional pet rent. Requires 640 credit score and $6250 gross monthly income. No Section 8. Available for move in August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Santa Diana Rd have any available units?
1426 Santa Diana Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Santa Diana Rd have?
Some of 1426 Santa Diana Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Santa Diana Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Santa Diana Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Santa Diana Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Santa Diana Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Santa Diana Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Santa Diana Rd offers parking.
Does 1426 Santa Diana Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Santa Diana Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Santa Diana Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1426 Santa Diana Rd has a pool.
Does 1426 Santa Diana Rd have accessible units?
No, 1426 Santa Diana Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Santa Diana Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Santa Diana Rd has units with dishwashers.
