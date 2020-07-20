All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1

1426 Caminito Garibay · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Caminito Garibay, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rarely available! Beautiful 3 bedroom town home in Cortina at the Summit - Sunny corner unit features upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, separate laundry room with luxury front load washer and dryer, attached 2 car garage, large balcony, dual sided fireplace in living/dining room and central a/c. Convenient location close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 125 Expressway.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5064629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 have any available units?
1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 have?
Some of 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
