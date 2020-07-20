1426 Caminito Garibay Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Rarely available! Beautiful 3 bedroom town home in Cortina at the Summit - Sunny corner unit features upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, separate laundry room with luxury front load washer and dryer, attached 2 car garage, large balcony, dual sided fireplace in living/dining room and central a/c. Convenient location close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 125 Expressway.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/

- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date



CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour



No Pets Allowed



