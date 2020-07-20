1369 Caminito Veranza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful condo in gated community at The Summit at Eastlake. This is a family friendly community with Eastlake High School just walking distance, Eastlake Middle and several elementary schools nearby. Shopping includes Otay Ranch Mall, Vons, Trader Joe’s, HomeGoods, World Market, Target and Walmart. Various eating out options - Cheese Cake Factory, Buffalo Wild Wings and In-N-Out. This condo is only 6 years old with new cabinets/counter tops, laminate flooring, washer and dryer, heat/air conditioning, stainless steel refrigerator, and stove. Walk in closets in two of the bedrooms.



Community information - Features: Clubhouse/recreation room, exercise room, on-site guard, pool, spa/hot-tub



2 story 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathrooms, 1,259 SF, attached 2 car garage, nice paved front patio.



Additional parking: permit/decal, guest parking



Available May 4, 2019



Rent: $2,450 per month

Security Deposit: $2,450

Tenant pays all utilities.

Sorry, No pets and No Smoking.



Credit check required. Proof of income and current Landlord references required.



Email - veranza1369@gmail.com