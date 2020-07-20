All apartments in Chula Vista
1369 Caminito Veranza

1369 Caminito Veranza St · No Longer Available
Location

1369 Caminito Veranza St, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful condo in gated community at The Summit at Eastlake. This is a family friendly community with Eastlake High School just walking distance, Eastlake Middle and several elementary schools nearby. Shopping includes Otay Ranch Mall, Vons, Trader Joe’s, HomeGoods, World Market, Target and Walmart. Various eating out options - Cheese Cake Factory, Buffalo Wild Wings and In-N-Out. This condo is only 6 years old with new cabinets/counter tops, laminate flooring, washer and dryer, heat/air conditioning, stainless steel refrigerator, and stove. Walk in closets in two of the bedrooms.

Community information - Features: Clubhouse/recreation room, exercise room, on-site guard, pool, spa/hot-tub

2 story 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathrooms, 1,259 SF, attached 2 car garage, nice paved front patio.

Additional parking: permit/decal, guest parking

Available May 4, 2019

Rent: $2,450 per month
Security Deposit: $2,450
Tenant pays all utilities.
Sorry, No pets and No Smoking.

Credit check required. Proof of income and current Landlord references required.

Email - veranza1369@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

