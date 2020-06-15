All apartments in Chula Vista
1362 Ortega Street

1362 Ortega St · (619) 356-1919
Location

1362 Ortega St, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1362 Ortega Street · Avail. Jul 6

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2594 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
1362 Ortega Street Available 07/06/20 Brand New 4 bedroom Home for Rent in Otay Ranch! - This Three story 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath house is BRAND NEW!

Available July 6th, the downstairs features an open floor plan including the kitchen, dining room, and living room. The kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, and microwave. There is a half bath on the main level. The master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The very large master bedroom includes a large ensuite with double sinks, a separate shower and bathtub, separate water closet, and very spacious walk in closet. The 2 bedrooms have an attached Jack & Jill Bathroom. The 3rd level of the house offers an large loft area and one final bedroom and bathroom. There is upgraded carpet throughout the house and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The home includes a laundry room with washer & dryer located on the 2nd floor, an attached 2 car garage, and enclosed backyard area.

Enjoy the close proximity to the Otay Ranch Mall, elementary, middle, and high schools, and public transportation.

Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, cable & WiFi.

Rent: $3,350 per month
Security Deposit: $3,350.00

No Pets Accepted.

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $8,400 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4910637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 Ortega Street have any available units?
1362 Ortega Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1362 Ortega Street have?
Some of 1362 Ortega Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 Ortega Street currently offering any rent specials?
1362 Ortega Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 Ortega Street pet-friendly?
No, 1362 Ortega Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1362 Ortega Street offer parking?
Yes, 1362 Ortega Street does offer parking.
Does 1362 Ortega Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1362 Ortega Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 Ortega Street have a pool?
Yes, 1362 Ortega Street has a pool.
Does 1362 Ortega Street have accessible units?
No, 1362 Ortega Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 Ortega Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1362 Ortega Street has units with dishwashers.
