1362 Ortega Street Available 07/06/20 Brand New 4 bedroom Home for Rent in Otay Ranch! - This Three story 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath house is BRAND NEW!



Available July 6th, the downstairs features an open floor plan including the kitchen, dining room, and living room. The kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, and microwave. There is a half bath on the main level. The master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The very large master bedroom includes a large ensuite with double sinks, a separate shower and bathtub, separate water closet, and very spacious walk in closet. The 2 bedrooms have an attached Jack & Jill Bathroom. The 3rd level of the house offers an large loft area and one final bedroom and bathroom. There is upgraded carpet throughout the house and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The home includes a laundry room with washer & dryer located on the 2nd floor, an attached 2 car garage, and enclosed backyard area.



Enjoy the close proximity to the Otay Ranch Mall, elementary, middle, and high schools, and public transportation.



Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, cable & WiFi.



Rent: $3,350 per month

Security Deposit: $3,350.00



No Pets Accepted.



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $8,400 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



(RLNE4910637)