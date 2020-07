Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great 3 bedroom 3 bath town home! - Welcome home! Great 3 bedroom 3 bath town home. This home features an upgraded kitchen, washer dryer included, two bedrooms with bathrooms in each bedroom and an additional bedroom with bathroom adjacent. Large two car tandem garage with plenty of room for storage and cars. Community features a large gym, beautiful pool area and club house. Conveniently located within Eastlake with nearby neighborhood and regional shopping.



