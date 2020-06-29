All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1334 Costa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1334 Costa Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

1334 Costa Avenue

1334 Costa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Harborside
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1334 Costa Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Harborside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! ORANGE AVE & 5TH AVE - Make this beautiful updated home in Chula Vista yours today! The home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom with a modern double sink, an updated retro kitchen with beautiful floors and cabinets, large dining room and a washer/dryer room. There's also a bonus room over looking the backyard perfect for entertaining. Lots of parking on the driveway and a detached 2 car garage. Close to Palomar St and Broadway, Trolley, I-5 freeway. Apply for free today!

No Smoking

(RLNE3615874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Costa Avenue have any available units?
1334 Costa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Costa Avenue have?
Some of 1334 Costa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Costa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Costa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Costa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Costa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Costa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Costa Avenue offers parking.
Does 1334 Costa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 Costa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Costa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1334 Costa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Costa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1334 Costa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Costa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Costa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College