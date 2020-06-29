1334 Costa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! ORANGE AVE & 5TH AVE - Make this beautiful updated home in Chula Vista yours today! The home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom with a modern double sink, an updated retro kitchen with beautiful floors and cabinets, large dining room and a washer/dryer room. There's also a bonus room over looking the backyard perfect for entertaining. Lots of parking on the driveway and a detached 2 car garage. Close to Palomar St and Broadway, Trolley, I-5 freeway. Apply for free today!



No Smoking



(RLNE3615874)