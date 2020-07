Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Two Bedroom Townhouse - Chateau At Belleme in the Otay Ranch area. Close proximity to schools and public transportation. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms with a one car attached garage. The garage has a finished tile flooring. There is an additional parking space. The complex includes a community pool. End unit with no unit below.



(RLNE5783219)