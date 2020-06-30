1309 Echo Ridge Ter

Amenities
Incredible, Executive Rental Home, approximately 4278 sq. ft. - available now. Completely Furnished! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 car garage and air conditioning! Gated entrance with a beautiful courtyard patio! Seriously, this kitchen is a Chefs dream with granite counters, two kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances with designer tile and cabinets. Appliances include: refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal. One bedroom with full bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs with a bonus family room area. Relax in the library, family room with fireplace, living room with fireplace or formal dining room. Fenced backyard with two patio spaces. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and recreation.
