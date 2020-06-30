All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1309 Echo Ridge Ter
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1309 Echo Ridge Ter

1309 Echo Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Echo Ridge Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible, Executive Rental Home, approximately 4278 sq. ft. - available now. Completely Furnished! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 car garage and air conditioning! Gated entrance with a beautiful courtyard patio! Seriously, this kitchen is a Chefs dream with granite counters, two kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances with designer tile and cabinets. Appliances include: refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal. One bedroom with full bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs with a bonus family room area. Relax in the library, family room with fireplace, living room with fireplace or formal dining room. Fenced backyard with two patio spaces. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and recreation.

Amenities

Family Room
Dining Room
fireplace
Drapes
Blinds
Patio
fenced yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Echo Ridge Ter have any available units?
1309 Echo Ridge Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Echo Ridge Ter have?
Some of 1309 Echo Ridge Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Echo Ridge Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Echo Ridge Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Echo Ridge Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Echo Ridge Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1309 Echo Ridge Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Echo Ridge Ter offers parking.
Does 1309 Echo Ridge Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Echo Ridge Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Echo Ridge Ter have a pool?
No, 1309 Echo Ridge Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Echo Ridge Ter have accessible units?
No, 1309 Echo Ridge Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Echo Ridge Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Echo Ridge Ter has units with dishwashers.

