Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare large single story in Otay Ranch with Solar. Solar covered all electricity the last 12 months and the electric bill was $0.00. It boasts a large family room with a fireplace and a large open kitchen. Has a separate formal living and dining room as you walk in the front door. Low maintenance backyard and dual pane windows throughout, along with a 3 car garage.