Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse hot tub furnished

Fully Furnished Rancho Del Rey Condo - Beautiful condo, well designed floor plan with balcony and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking spot. The unit also has a storage closet in the unit on the balcony. Gated community with community pool, club house and spa. Close to schools and parks and centrally located. The condo comes fully furnished and is ready to move in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4705961)