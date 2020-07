Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Easy living in a highly sought after neighborhood! Gated community with security guard. This approximately 2600 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with a large family room. Open concept living area, to outside kitchen gazebo. New carpet and flooring. Backyard has with designed for easy care with artificial turf. This house has solar panel. New appliances and new flooring make this home move in ready. Closer to the freeway and shopping areas.