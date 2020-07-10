1178 Cuyamaca Ave

Amenities
3 BR/ 2 BA 1276 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in Chula Vista. The property has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features upgraded Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, and tile flooring. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property also has a backyard and an attached two car garage.
Take a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d5aJrbEt3K6
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: None
No Pets
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:
http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
(RLNE5805803)