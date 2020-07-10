All apartments in Chula Vista
1178 Cuyamaca Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

1178 Cuyamaca Ave

1178 Cuyamaca Avenue · (619) 547-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1178 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1178 Cuyamaca Ave · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR/ 2 BA 1276 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in Chula Vista. The property has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features upgraded Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, and tile flooring. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property also has a backyard and an attached two car garage.

Take a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d5aJrbEt3K6

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: None

No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5805803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 Cuyamaca Ave have any available units?
1178 Cuyamaca Ave has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1178 Cuyamaca Ave have?
Some of 1178 Cuyamaca Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1178 Cuyamaca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1178 Cuyamaca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 Cuyamaca Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1178 Cuyamaca Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1178 Cuyamaca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1178 Cuyamaca Ave offers parking.
Does 1178 Cuyamaca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1178 Cuyamaca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 Cuyamaca Ave have a pool?
No, 1178 Cuyamaca Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1178 Cuyamaca Ave have accessible units?
No, 1178 Cuyamaca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 Cuyamaca Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1178 Cuyamaca Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
