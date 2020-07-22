All apartments in Chula Vista
1147 Latigo Cove #2

1147 Latigo Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1147 Latigo Cove, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1147 Latigo Cove #2 Available 11/15/19 GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN EASTLAKE'S POPULAR ANTIGUA NEIGHBORHOOD - COMING SOON! This highly upgraded townhome show just like a model home. Every detail has been tended to from the granite countertops, to the high-end wood-look flooring. Great corner location within the gated complex. This unit enjoys air conditioning, an attached one car garage and one assigned parking space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Enjoy access to top-rated schools in the Sweetwater Union School District and community amenities like the sparkling pool and BBQ area. Gated community close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to the 125. Don't wait, come take a look! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5199860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

