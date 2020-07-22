Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1147 Latigo Cove #2 Available 11/15/19 GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN EASTLAKE'S POPULAR ANTIGUA NEIGHBORHOOD - COMING SOON! This highly upgraded townhome show just like a model home. Every detail has been tended to from the granite countertops, to the high-end wood-look flooring. Great corner location within the gated complex. This unit enjoys air conditioning, an attached one car garage and one assigned parking space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Enjoy access to top-rated schools in the Sweetwater Union School District and community amenities like the sparkling pool and BBQ area. Gated community close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to the 125. Don't wait, come take a look! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5199860)