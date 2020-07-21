All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1092 Breezewood Dr.
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1092 Breezewood Dr.

1092 Breezewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1092 Breezewood Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
***AVAILABLE NOW: 4 Bed/3.5 Bath across Breezewood Park *** - Must see this spacious home! Fresh paint and new carpets. The entry welcomes you into a large living room with high ceilings. Open floor plan with family room, kitchen, and dining room combination. The kitchen has a large island with bar-style seating, plenty of cabinet space, and new appliances. Enjoy the family room with its cozy fireplace and large windows showcasing the backyard. One full-size bedroom and bath downstairs. Large laundry room with new flooring and full sized washer/dryer. Upstairs consists of a large loft and 3 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom suite including soaking tub, walk-in shower, double vanities and two walk-in closets. Added bonus: walk across the street to Breezewood Park!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5036613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 Breezewood Dr. have any available units?
1092 Breezewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1092 Breezewood Dr. have?
Some of 1092 Breezewood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 Breezewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1092 Breezewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 Breezewood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1092 Breezewood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1092 Breezewood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1092 Breezewood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1092 Breezewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1092 Breezewood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 Breezewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1092 Breezewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1092 Breezewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1092 Breezewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 Breezewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1092 Breezewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
