Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1066 Cuyamaca Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1066 Cuyamaca Ave

1066 Cuyamaca Avenue · No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Castle Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1066 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great single story Chula Vista home! Centrally located! - ADORABLE Chula Vista single story home. Recently updated with newer landscaping and newer kitchen. Property features 3 good sized bedrooms and a large, usable, fenced lot. Laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Location offers easy commuting on the 5 or 805 freeways. Washer/dryer hookups and additional storage located at carport.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE5742940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Cuyamaca Ave have any available units?
1066 Cuyamaca Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 Cuyamaca Ave have?
Some of 1066 Cuyamaca Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Cuyamaca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Cuyamaca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Cuyamaca Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Cuyamaca Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Cuyamaca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1066 Cuyamaca Ave offers parking.
Does 1066 Cuyamaca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Cuyamaca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Cuyamaca Ave have a pool?
No, 1066 Cuyamaca Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Cuyamaca Ave have accessible units?
No, 1066 Cuyamaca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Cuyamaca Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Cuyamaca Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

