1066 Cuyamaca Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated extra storage carpet

Great single story Chula Vista home! Centrally located! - ADORABLE Chula Vista single story home. Recently updated with newer landscaping and newer kitchen. Property features 3 good sized bedrooms and a large, usable, fenced lot. Laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Location offers easy commuting on the 5 or 805 freeways. Washer/dryer hookups and additional storage located at carport.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



