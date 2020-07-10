Welcome home! Enjoy your spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Backyard features newer synthetic grass and a large shaded concrete patio. T see our rental criteria and apply to apply for rent please go to www.mwscott.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1049 Arroyo Drive have any available units?
1049 Arroyo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.