All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1049 Arroyo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1049 Arroyo Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:30 PM

1049 Arroyo Drive

1049 Arroyo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1049 Arroyo Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home! Enjoy your spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Backyard features newer synthetic grass and a large shaded concrete patio. T see our rental criteria and apply to apply for rent please go to www.mwscott.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Arroyo Drive have any available units?
1049 Arroyo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1049 Arroyo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Arroyo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Arroyo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 Arroyo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1049 Arroyo Drive offer parking?
No, 1049 Arroyo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1049 Arroyo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Arroyo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Arroyo Drive have a pool?
No, 1049 Arroyo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Arroyo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1049 Arroyo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Arroyo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Arroyo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Arroyo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 Arroyo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College