1009 Red Oak Pl.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in the Heart of Chula Vista! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this lovely 4 bedroom home in the heart of Chula Vista! This home offers a great simple open concept great natural lighting! It offers kitchen Island! The backyard opens up to a beautiful view of the canyon. Very private. The master bedroom offers a great and spacious living space!



Please fill out this FREE application in order to view it.



Pets upon appoval.



No Section 8, Please.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4642230)