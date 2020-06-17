868 Marigold Ct

Amenities

Carlsbad 2 Bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, Single Level, Beach Close - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, single level condo in a great location in South Carlsbad within walking distance to the beach. Located in popular Carlsbad Crest just off of Poinsettia Ave and I-5. Close to everything, Carlsbad Country Stores, entertainment, quick access to I-5 for commuting, close to community pool and spa, just a short walk to South Carlsbad State Beach. Attached one car garage. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5406483)