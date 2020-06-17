All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

868 Marigold Ct

868 Marigold Court · (760) 295-2900
Location

868 Marigold Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 868 Marigold Ct · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Carlsbad 2 Bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, Single Level, Beach Close - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, single level condo in a great location in South Carlsbad within walking distance to the beach. Located in popular Carlsbad Crest just off of Poinsettia Ave and I-5. Close to everything, Carlsbad Country Stores, entertainment, quick access to I-5 for commuting, close to community pool and spa, just a short walk to South Carlsbad State Beach. Attached one car garage. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5406483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 Marigold Ct have any available units?
868 Marigold Ct has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 Marigold Ct have?
Some of 868 Marigold Ct's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 Marigold Ct currently offering any rent specials?
868 Marigold Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Marigold Ct pet-friendly?
No, 868 Marigold Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 868 Marigold Ct offer parking?
Yes, 868 Marigold Ct does offer parking.
Does 868 Marigold Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Marigold Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Marigold Ct have a pool?
Yes, 868 Marigold Ct has a pool.
Does 868 Marigold Ct have accessible units?
No, 868 Marigold Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Marigold Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 868 Marigold Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
