840 Bluebell

All new Carlsbad Crest townhome; walk to Carlsbad state beach! - 2 spacious rooms upstairs; one with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets in both! This beautiful beach-close unit sits on the end of the building giving you privacy, a private enclosed patio off the kitchen, and lots of guest parking. Detached tandem one car garage provides extra storage space and room to park. Brand new kitchen, floors, paint, appliances, recessed & designer lighting. A great community with pools and close to Pacific Rim Elementary School, the 5 Fwy, grocery store, Costco, Shops at Paseo Del Norte and Carlsbad State Beach! A must see!



No Cats Allowed



