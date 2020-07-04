All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

840 Bluebell

840 Bluebell Court · No Longer Available
Location

840 Bluebell Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
All new Carlsbad Crest townhome; walk to Carlsbad state beach! - 2 spacious rooms upstairs; one with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets in both! This beautiful beach-close unit sits on the end of the building giving you privacy, a private enclosed patio off the kitchen, and lots of guest parking. Detached tandem one car garage provides extra storage space and room to park. Brand new kitchen, floors, paint, appliances, recessed & designer lighting. A great community with pools and close to Pacific Rim Elementary School, the 5 Fwy, grocery store, Costco, Shops at Paseo Del Norte and Carlsbad State Beach! A must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5342799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Bluebell have any available units?
840 Bluebell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Bluebell have?
Some of 840 Bluebell's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Bluebell currently offering any rent specials?
840 Bluebell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Bluebell pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Bluebell is pet friendly.
Does 840 Bluebell offer parking?
Yes, 840 Bluebell offers parking.
Does 840 Bluebell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Bluebell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Bluebell have a pool?
Yes, 840 Bluebell has a pool.
Does 840 Bluebell have accessible units?
No, 840 Bluebell does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Bluebell have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Bluebell does not have units with dishwashers.

