812 Caminito Rosa

Amenities
Lovely Single Level Home in Alta Mira Community! - Property Information
Conveniently located single level home in the Alta Mira community off of Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. This home at the end of a cul-de-sac offers privacy and beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping and restaurants. Cute kitchen with stainless appliances, 2 bedrooms plus an office/den and 2 full baths This sunny property includes single vehicle garage with bonus attic storage, washer and dryer, as well as a perfect little yard! The community has a pool/spa and plenty of grassy areas. Come check out this place and get ready to make it your new home!
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.
Pet Policy
No Pets
Features
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Family Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Faux Wood Blinds
Private Patio
Schools
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link:
Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
