Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lovely Single Level Home in Alta Mira Community! - Property Information

Conveniently located single level home in the Alta Mira community off of Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. This home at the end of a cul-de-sac offers privacy and beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping and restaurants. Cute kitchen with stainless appliances, 2 bedrooms plus an office/den and 2 full baths This sunny property includes single vehicle garage with bonus attic storage, washer and dryer, as well as a perfect little yard! The community has a pool/spa and plenty of grassy areas. Come check out this place and get ready to make it your new home!



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.



Pet Policy

No Pets



Features

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Stove

Microwave

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Patio

Family Room

1 Story

Dining Area

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

1 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Greenbelt View

Faux Wood Blinds

Private Patio



Schools

Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/812-Caminito-Rosa-Carlsbad-CA-92009-461/



Contact Information:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5083063)