812 Caminito Rosa
812 Caminito Rosa

812 Caminito Rosa · No Longer Available
Location

812 Caminito Rosa, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely Single Level Home in Alta Mira Community! - Property Information
Conveniently located single level home in the Alta Mira community off of Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. This home at the end of a cul-de-sac offers privacy and beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping and restaurants. Cute kitchen with stainless appliances, 2 bedrooms plus an office/den and 2 full baths This sunny property includes single vehicle garage with bonus attic storage, washer and dryer, as well as a perfect little yard! The community has a pool/spa and plenty of grassy areas. Come check out this place and get ready to make it your new home!

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.

Pet Policy
No Pets

Features
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Family Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Faux Wood Blinds
Private Patio

Schools
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/812-Caminito-Rosa-Carlsbad-CA-92009-461/

Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5083063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

