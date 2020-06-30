All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 804 Spindrift Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
804 Spindrift Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

804 Spindrift Lane

804 Spindrift Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

804 Spindrift Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
804 Spindrift Lane Available 11/18/19 Lovely Carlsbad Home in the Gated Community of Harbor Pointe - Lovely Carlsbad Home in the gated community of Harbor Pointe. 2bd,2.5bth + additional room downstairs...great for office or optional bedroom/there is no closet. Upgrades throughout! Main floor features large open floorplan with optional bed/office, open kitchen/living room w/fireplace, main floor bathroom, and new flooring throughout! Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms & bathrooms neutral paint colors & lots of closet storage. Home has an attached 2 car garage (laundry in garage), and private patio/yard for entertaining. Great central location close to freeways, shopping, dining, and a short stroll to the beach. Welcome home! 1 year lease, credit/background screening required. Small dog okay upon approval with additional deposit, please TEXT 760-583-2674 for faster response on showing times. Please do not disturb current tenants.

(RLNE5203204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Spindrift Lane have any available units?
804 Spindrift Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Spindrift Lane have?
Some of 804 Spindrift Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Spindrift Lane currently offering any rent specials?
804 Spindrift Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Spindrift Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Spindrift Lane is pet friendly.
Does 804 Spindrift Lane offer parking?
Yes, 804 Spindrift Lane offers parking.
Does 804 Spindrift Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Spindrift Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Spindrift Lane have a pool?
No, 804 Spindrift Lane does not have a pool.
Does 804 Spindrift Lane have accessible units?
No, 804 Spindrift Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Spindrift Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Spindrift Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College