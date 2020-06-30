Amenities

804 Spindrift Lane Available 11/18/19 Lovely Carlsbad Home in the Gated Community of Harbor Pointe - Lovely Carlsbad Home in the gated community of Harbor Pointe. 2bd,2.5bth + additional room downstairs...great for office or optional bedroom/there is no closet. Upgrades throughout! Main floor features large open floorplan with optional bed/office, open kitchen/living room w/fireplace, main floor bathroom, and new flooring throughout! Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms & bathrooms neutral paint colors & lots of closet storage. Home has an attached 2 car garage (laundry in garage), and private patio/yard for entertaining. Great central location close to freeways, shopping, dining, and a short stroll to the beach. Welcome home! 1 year lease, credit/background screening required. Small dog okay upon approval with additional deposit, please TEXT 760-583-2674 for faster response on showing times. Please do not disturb current tenants.



(RLNE5203204)