7944 Las Mientes

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04f4a7e097 ---- Beautiful and bright 4 BR, 2 BA home in Rancho Ponderosa. This home has been well maintained and has an open and vibrant feel. Open floor plan with both a living and family room. Views from kitchen, family room, and dinning room onto large backyard with mature fruit trees. . All bedrooms are upstairs. The community has 3 large parks with playgrounds and is located close to shopping, the beach, and Stagecoach Park. El Camino Creek Elementary School in the Encinitas Unified School District.