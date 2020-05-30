All apartments in Carlsbad
7944 Las Mientes

7944 Las Mientes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7944 Las Mientes Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04f4a7e097 ---- Beautiful and bright 4 BR, 2 BA home in Rancho Ponderosa. This home has been well maintained and has an open and vibrant feel. Open floor plan with both a living and family room. Views from kitchen, family room, and dinning room onto large backyard with mature fruit trees. . All bedrooms are upstairs. The community has 3 large parks with playgrounds and is located close to shopping, the beach, and Stagecoach Park. El Camino Creek Elementary School in the Encinitas Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 Las Mientes have any available units?
7944 Las Mientes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 7944 Las Mientes currently offering any rent specials?
7944 Las Mientes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 Las Mientes pet-friendly?
No, 7944 Las Mientes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7944 Las Mientes offer parking?
No, 7944 Las Mientes does not offer parking.
Does 7944 Las Mientes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7944 Las Mientes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 Las Mientes have a pool?
No, 7944 Las Mientes does not have a pool.
Does 7944 Las Mientes have accessible units?
No, 7944 Las Mientes does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 Las Mientes have units with dishwashers?
No, 7944 Las Mientes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7944 Las Mientes have units with air conditioning?
No, 7944 Las Mientes does not have units with air conditioning.
