7767 Caminito Monarca #107 Available 10/12/19 Great Condo with Dual-Master in La Costa! - Property Information:
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo situated in the La Costa area of Carlsbad. Private 1-car attached garage. Living room features cozy fireplace and access to a great balcony space! Both Dual Master Bedrooms are located upstairs. The Bathroom in the "True" Master has been completely remodeled with tile counter tops and beautiful tile tub. The Community offers a sparkling pool/spa & tennis courts for your enjoyment. Super close to the best shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. Water, trash and sewer included!
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,000.
No Pets
Tennis Courts, Easy Freeway Access, Gated Property, Evening lights, Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property,Microwave, Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Stove, Fire Place ,2 Story, Living Room,Storage space,Dining Area, Patio, Upgraded Carpeting, Gas/ 220 Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Trash Included, Home Owners Assoc.,Water Included, Vertical Blinds
Mini Blinds,
Elementary School: Encinitas Unified
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7767-Caminito-Monarca-unit-107-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1135/
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3831003)