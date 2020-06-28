Amenities

7767 Caminito Monarca #107 Available 10/12/19 Great Condo with Dual-Master in La Costa! - Property Information:

Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo situated in the La Costa area of Carlsbad. Private 1-car attached garage. Living room features cozy fireplace and access to a great balcony space! Both Dual Master Bedrooms are located upstairs. The Bathroom in the "True" Master has been completely remodeled with tile counter tops and beautiful tile tub. The Community offers a sparkling pool/spa & tennis courts for your enjoyment. Super close to the best shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. Water, trash and sewer included!



Required Income:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,000.



Pets:

No Pets



Features:

Tennis Courts, Easy Freeway Access, Gated Property, Evening lights, Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property,Microwave, Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Stove, Fire Place ,2 Story, Living Room,Storage space,Dining Area, Patio, Upgraded Carpeting, Gas/ 220 Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Trash Included, Home Owners Assoc.,Water Included, Vertical Blinds

Mini Blinds,



Schools:

Elementary School: Encinitas Unified

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School



Contact Information:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



