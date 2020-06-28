All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7767 Caminito Monarca #107
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

7767 Caminito Monarca #107

7767 Caminito Monarca · No Longer Available
Location

7767 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
7767 Caminito Monarca #107 Available 10/12/19 Great Condo with Dual-Master in La Costa! - Property Information:
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo situated in the La Costa area of Carlsbad. Private 1-car attached garage. Living room features cozy fireplace and access to a great balcony space! Both Dual Master Bedrooms are located upstairs. The Bathroom in the "True" Master has been completely remodeled with tile counter tops and beautiful tile tub. The Community offers a sparkling pool/spa & tennis courts for your enjoyment. Super close to the best shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access. Water, trash and sewer included!

Required Income:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,000.

Pets:
No Pets

Features:
Tennis Courts, Easy Freeway Access, Gated Property, Evening lights, Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property,Microwave, Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Stove, Fire Place ,2 Story, Living Room,Storage space,Dining Area, Patio, Upgraded Carpeting, Gas/ 220 Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Trash Included, Home Owners Assoc.,Water Included, Vertical Blinds
Mini Blinds,

Schools:
Elementary School: Encinitas Unified
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School

Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7767-Caminito-Monarca-unit-107-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1135/

Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3831003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 have any available units?
7767 Caminito Monarca #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 have?
Some of 7767 Caminito Monarca #107's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 currently offering any rent specials?
7767 Caminito Monarca #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 is pet friendly.
Does 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 offer parking?
Yes, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 offers parking.
Does 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 have a pool?
Yes, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 has a pool.
Does 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 have accessible units?
No, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107 has units with dishwashers.
