7534 Navigator Circle

Spacious & Bright Home on Carlsbad Lagoon w/Views - Coastal living at its best perched up on the lagoon west of the 5 freeway with views of the ocean. This is a 2 bed / 2 bath plus a den or office. High ceilings, large windows in the living room, and an upgraded kitchen are all included. Beautiful tile floor runs throughout the kitchen and main hallway with hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. The laundry room is located just off the attached 2 car garage. Youll have access to the community pool & jacuzzi as well as a walking trail that will take you all the way down to Ponto beach.



Located in coastal Carlsbad just a few minutes from the PCH and 5 freeways. Youre a short drive from the beach (or you can walk), shopping, dining, and all that north county offers.



Terms

1-year minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent

Utilities: Tenant Pays All

Landscaping & Water Softener Included

Sorry, no pets allowed



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2485262)