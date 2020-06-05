All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7534 Navigator Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7534 Navigator Circle
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

7534 Navigator Circle

7534 Navigator Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7534 Navigator Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious & Bright Home on Carlsbad Lagoon w/Views - Coastal living at its best perched up on the lagoon west of the 5 freeway with views of the ocean. This is a 2 bed / 2 bath plus a den or office. High ceilings, large windows in the living room, and an upgraded kitchen are all included. Beautiful tile floor runs throughout the kitchen and main hallway with hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. The laundry room is located just off the attached 2 car garage. Youll have access to the community pool & jacuzzi as well as a walking trail that will take you all the way down to Ponto beach.

Located in coastal Carlsbad just a few minutes from the PCH and 5 freeways. Youre a short drive from the beach (or you can walk), shopping, dining, and all that north county offers.

Terms
1-year minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent
Utilities: Tenant Pays All
Landscaping & Water Softener Included
Sorry, no pets allowed

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2485262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7534 Navigator Circle have any available units?
7534 Navigator Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7534 Navigator Circle have?
Some of 7534 Navigator Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7534 Navigator Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7534 Navigator Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7534 Navigator Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7534 Navigator Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7534 Navigator Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7534 Navigator Circle offers parking.
Does 7534 Navigator Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7534 Navigator Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7534 Navigator Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7534 Navigator Circle has a pool.
Does 7534 Navigator Circle have accessible units?
No, 7534 Navigator Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7534 Navigator Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7534 Navigator Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College