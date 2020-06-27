7347 Seafarer Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully Updated & Gated San Pacifico Cul-de-Sac Home for Rent! - Detached single family home with 2220 square feet, 3 bedroom with additional 4th room as loft / office, fireplace, 2 full and (1) 1/2 bath with two car garage. Home features whole house air conditioning. Located west of I-5 in the highly sought after gated community of San Pacifico in South Carlsbad just a mile north of the Encinitas City limit. Walk to Ponto beach and surf the best of North County. Private back of cul de sac location with beautiful low maintenance back yard. New stainless steel appliances and restored hard wood floors. Enjoy illuminated tennis courts, pool / spa, volleyball and BBQs. Award winning Carlsbad Pacific Rim School district. A must see !!



Terms of Tenancy:

1) 1 Year minimum Lease

2) $5000 Security Deposit

3) Non-Smoking Home

4) Pets allowed with Landlord consent on breed and size.

5) $500 Pet Deposit/pet

6) Pet Rent is $125/month/pet

7) Tenant pays: Gas/Electric directly to SDG&E

8) Tenant to pay Water/Sewer/Trash to Landlord

9) $100 late fee, for rent paid after the 5th day of the month



(RLNE5020826)