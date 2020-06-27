All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

7347 Seafarer Place

7347 Seafarer Place · No Longer Available
Location

7347 Seafarer Place, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully Updated & Gated San Pacifico Cul-de-Sac Home for Rent! - Detached single family home with 2220 square feet, 3 bedroom with additional 4th room as loft / office, fireplace, 2 full and (1) 1/2 bath with two car garage. Home features whole house air conditioning. Located west of I-5 in the highly sought after gated community of San Pacifico in South Carlsbad just a mile north of the Encinitas City limit. Walk to Ponto beach and surf the best of North County. Private back of cul de sac location with beautiful low maintenance back yard. New stainless steel appliances and restored hard wood floors. Enjoy illuminated tennis courts, pool / spa, volleyball and BBQs. Award winning Carlsbad Pacific Rim School district. A must see !!

Terms of Tenancy:
1) 1 Year minimum Lease
2) $5000 Security Deposit
3) Non-Smoking Home
4) Pets allowed with Landlord consent on breed and size.
5) $500 Pet Deposit/pet
6) Pet Rent is $125/month/pet
7) Tenant pays: Gas/Electric directly to SDG&E
8) Tenant to pay Water/Sewer/Trash to Landlord
9) $100 late fee, for rent paid after the 5th day of the month

(RLNE5020826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7347 Seafarer Place have any available units?
7347 Seafarer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7347 Seafarer Place have?
Some of 7347 Seafarer Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7347 Seafarer Place currently offering any rent specials?
7347 Seafarer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7347 Seafarer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7347 Seafarer Place is pet friendly.
Does 7347 Seafarer Place offer parking?
Yes, 7347 Seafarer Place offers parking.
Does 7347 Seafarer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7347 Seafarer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7347 Seafarer Place have a pool?
Yes, 7347 Seafarer Place has a pool.
Does 7347 Seafarer Place have accessible units?
No, 7347 Seafarer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7347 Seafarer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7347 Seafarer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
