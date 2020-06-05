All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

7345 Alicante Rd B

7345 Alicante Road · No Longer Available
Location

7345 Alicante Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Huge La Costa 2bd/2ba townhouse with 2+ car garage - Property Id: 173906

ARE YOU READY TO LIVE IN PARADISE? AVAILABLE Now OPEN HOUSE Saturday November 9 from 10 am- 1 pm * Beautifully upgraded split-level La Costa townhome in Colina De La Costa. Feels like a house * Great, quiet location in complex on the back greenbelt. * Great natural light, with sliding glass doors in the living room that gives access to the patio and sliding glass doors in the master bedroom that gives access to the balcony. *Master bathroom redone last year! * Fenced-in patio front yard with a small garden * Complex offers tennis courts and pool & hot tub * Dogs allowed with breed restrictions, cats allowed upon approval * Two bedrooms and two full baths with master suite on top floor * Large Jacuzzi bathtub * New water heater (Not Tankless, was replaced after picture taken). * Vaulted ceiling living room with a marble-framed gas fireplace * His & Her sinks in master bathroom * Very large attached two-car garage with tons of storage * Granite countertops throughout
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173906p
Property Id 173906

(RLNE5289951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7345 Alicante Rd B have any available units?
7345 Alicante Rd B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7345 Alicante Rd B have?
Some of 7345 Alicante Rd B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 Alicante Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
7345 Alicante Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 Alicante Rd B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7345 Alicante Rd B is pet friendly.
Does 7345 Alicante Rd B offer parking?
Yes, 7345 Alicante Rd B offers parking.
Does 7345 Alicante Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7345 Alicante Rd B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 Alicante Rd B have a pool?
Yes, 7345 Alicante Rd B has a pool.
Does 7345 Alicante Rd B have accessible units?
No, 7345 Alicante Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 Alicante Rd B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7345 Alicante Rd B has units with dishwashers.

