7345 Alicante Rd B

Amenities
Huge La Costa 2bd/2ba townhouse with 2+ car garage - Property Id: 173906
ARE YOU READY TO LIVE IN PARADISE? AVAILABLE Now OPEN HOUSE Saturday November 9 from 10 am- 1 pm * Beautifully upgraded split-level La Costa townhome in Colina De La Costa. Feels like a house * Great, quiet location in complex on the back greenbelt. * Great natural light, with sliding glass doors in the living room that gives access to the patio and sliding glass doors in the master bedroom that gives access to the balcony. *Master bathroom redone last year! * Fenced-in patio front yard with a small garden * Complex offers tennis courts and pool & hot tub * Dogs allowed with breed restrictions, cats allowed upon approval * Two bedrooms and two full baths with master suite on top floor * Large Jacuzzi bathtub * New water heater (Not Tankless, was replaced after picture taken). * Vaulted ceiling living room with a marble-framed gas fireplace * His & Her sinks in master bathroom * Very large attached two-car garage with tons of storage * Granite countertops throughout
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173906p
Property Id 173906
(RLNE5289951)