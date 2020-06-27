7313 Calle Alma

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Resort Living in this Model Perfect Ocean View Condo! - Welcome home to this former model 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Sea Point Tennis Club in the heart of La Costa. Relax on one of the two patios to an Ocean View! The condo features many upgrades throughout. This unit is located on the second level and has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and bamboo flooring with slate flooring in the entrance, kitchen and bathrooms. The chef's kitchen has been upgraded with Stainless Steel appliance, granite counter-tops, nice cabinets and a garden window. The bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter-tops and travertine flooring. The complex has lush landscaping and is close to shopping, restaurants and La Costa Resort. You will feel like you are on vacation everyday with 4 tennis courts and 2 pools! Don't let this one get away!



Small pet on approval

No Smoking

Renter's Insurance Required



Rent: $2500.00

Deposit: $2800.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire and schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5104448)