Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

7313 Calle Alma

7313 Calle Alma · No Longer Available
Location

7313 Calle Alma, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Resort Living in this Model Perfect Ocean View Condo! - Welcome home to this former model 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Sea Point Tennis Club in the heart of La Costa. Relax on one of the two patios to an Ocean View! The condo features many upgrades throughout. This unit is located on the second level and has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and bamboo flooring with slate flooring in the entrance, kitchen and bathrooms. The chef's kitchen has been upgraded with Stainless Steel appliance, granite counter-tops, nice cabinets and a garden window. The bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter-tops and travertine flooring. The complex has lush landscaping and is close to shopping, restaurants and La Costa Resort. You will feel like you are on vacation everyday with 4 tennis courts and 2 pools! Don't let this one get away!

Small pet on approval
No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required

Rent: $2500.00
Deposit: $2800.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire and schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5104448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 Calle Alma have any available units?
7313 Calle Alma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 Calle Alma have?
Some of 7313 Calle Alma's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 Calle Alma currently offering any rent specials?
7313 Calle Alma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 Calle Alma pet-friendly?
Yes, 7313 Calle Alma is pet friendly.
Does 7313 Calle Alma offer parking?
Yes, 7313 Calle Alma offers parking.
Does 7313 Calle Alma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 Calle Alma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 Calle Alma have a pool?
Yes, 7313 Calle Alma has a pool.
Does 7313 Calle Alma have accessible units?
No, 7313 Calle Alma does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 Calle Alma have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 Calle Alma does not have units with dishwashers.
