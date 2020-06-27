Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

7308 Calle Conifera Available 05/05/20 Stunning 5BR/4.5BTH Home in LaCosta Oaks!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Spectacular home in community of La Costa Oaks. Brazilian cherrywood floors grace the formal living room and dining room. Large family room conveniently sits off of the open kitchen which offers stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Bedroom with full bath on main floor. Back yard BBQ grill accompanies a firepit just in time for spring & summer evening outdoors.

1 bed/bath downstairs. 4 bedrooms + loft upstairs. Fabulous floor plan.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $13'250



PETS: Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Double Oven

Dishwasher

Cooktop

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

2 Story

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Balcony

Formal dining room

Family Room

Downstairs Bedroom

Storage space

Patio

Living Room

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Laundry Hook-ups

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

3 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Private Patio

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mission Estancia

Middle School: Oak Crest

High School: La Costa Canyon

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7308-Calle-Conifera-Carlsbad-CA-92009-197/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5668808)