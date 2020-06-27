Amenities
7308 Calle Conifera Available 05/05/20 Stunning 5BR/4.5BTH Home in LaCosta Oaks!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spectacular home in community of La Costa Oaks. Brazilian cherrywood floors grace the formal living room and dining room. Large family room conveniently sits off of the open kitchen which offers stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Bedroom with full bath on main floor. Back yard BBQ grill accompanies a firepit just in time for spring & summer evening outdoors.
1 bed/bath downstairs. 4 bedrooms + loft upstairs. Fabulous floor plan.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $13'250
PETS: Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Double Oven
Dishwasher
Cooktop
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
2 Story
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Balcony
Formal dining room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Storage space
Patio
Living Room
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
3 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Private Patio
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Estancia
Middle School: Oak Crest
High School: La Costa Canyon
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7308-Calle-Conifera-Carlsbad-CA-92009-197/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5668808)