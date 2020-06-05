Amenities
708 Lazerette Way Available 04/19/19 Beautiful Large Spacious Carlsbad Home with a Casita!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in the prestigious "Tides" Community. This highly upgraded & beautiful 5 Bdrm/4 Bath, 3009 sq ft, 3 car tandem garage, and "peak"ocean views. Included in the square footage/bed/bath count is a 1 bed/bath casita which is separated from main living space of the home and opens out into the large courtyard. Gardener service included.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,250.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Washer
Carpet
Dryer
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Ocean View
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/708-Lazarette-Way--Carlsbad-CA-92011-1854/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4730616)