All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 708 Lazerette Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
708 Lazerette Way
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

708 Lazerette Way

708 Lazarette Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

708 Lazarette Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
708 Lazerette Way Available 04/19/19 Beautiful Large Spacious Carlsbad Home with a Casita!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in the prestigious "Tides" Community. This highly upgraded & beautiful 5 Bdrm/4 Bath, 3009 sq ft, 3 car tandem garage, and "peak"ocean views. Included in the square footage/bed/bath count is a 1 bed/bath casita which is separated from main living space of the home and opens out into the large courtyard. Gardener service included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,250.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Washer
Carpet
Dryer
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Ocean View
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/708-Lazarette-Way--Carlsbad-CA-92011-1854/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4730616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Lazerette Way have any available units?
708 Lazerette Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Lazerette Way have?
Some of 708 Lazerette Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Lazerette Way currently offering any rent specials?
708 Lazerette Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Lazerette Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Lazerette Way is pet friendly.
Does 708 Lazerette Way offer parking?
Yes, 708 Lazerette Way offers parking.
Does 708 Lazerette Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Lazerette Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Lazerette Way have a pool?
No, 708 Lazerette Way does not have a pool.
Does 708 Lazerette Way have accessible units?
No, 708 Lazerette Way does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Lazerette Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Lazerette Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College