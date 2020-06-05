Amenities

708 Lazerette Way Available 04/19/19 Beautiful Large Spacious Carlsbad Home with a Casita!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Located in the prestigious "Tides" Community. This highly upgraded & beautiful 5 Bdrm/4 Bath, 3009 sq ft, 3 car tandem garage, and "peak"ocean views. Included in the square footage/bed/bath count is a 1 bed/bath casita which is separated from main living space of the home and opens out into the large courtyard. Gardener service included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,250.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Washer

Carpet

Dryer

Air Conditioning

Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Garbage Disposal

Cooktop

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Living Room

Family Room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Washer/ Dryer

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Ocean View

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/708-Lazarette-Way--Carlsbad-CA-92011-1854/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



