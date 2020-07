Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Turn-key single story furnished rental in the Villa`s of La Costa. Ideal end location close to pool and green belt. New flooring, kitchen and remodeled guest bathroom. Large Master bedroom with extra room. New bed and furniture in second bedroom. 3 nice outdoor patios with bar-b-que. Walking distance to the Omni resort and shopping. Available July and August.