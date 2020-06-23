All apartments in Carlsbad
7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54
7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54

7045 Estrella De Mar Road · No Longer Available
Location

7045 Estrella De Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3BR/3BA Townhome! Available Now! All Appliances Included! Pool! 1 Car Garage! Water/Trash Included! - Amazing! Remolded 2 story Townhome! 3 bedroom,3 bath in beautiful La Costa! 1 full bed and bathroom at entry level.
Master bedroom/bath and 2nd bedroom downstairs. Tons of storage and custom lighting. Each room has its own bath! 2 oversized patios upstairs and 1 long patio downstairs off both the master and 2nd bedroom-both levels have wonderful views! Central A/C & heat. Refreshing pool on site. Detached 1 car garage. Brand new bathrooms and fixtures! Front loader washer and dryer by kitchen. Close by everything! No Pets! Call Moises today to schedule a viewing. 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email Moises@ranchandsea.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3078248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 have any available units?
7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 have?
Some of 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 pet-friendly?
No, 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 offer parking?
Yes, 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 does offer parking.
Does 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 have a pool?
Yes, 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 has a pool.
Does 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 have accessible units?
No, 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54 has units with dishwashers.
