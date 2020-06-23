7045 Estrella de Mar Rd. Unit 54

Amenities

3BR/3BA Townhome! Available Now! All Appliances Included! Pool! 1 Car Garage! Water/Trash Included! - Amazing! Remolded 2 story Townhome! 3 bedroom,3 bath in beautiful La Costa! 1 full bed and bathroom at entry level.

Master bedroom/bath and 2nd bedroom downstairs. Tons of storage and custom lighting. Each room has its own bath! 2 oversized patios upstairs and 1 long patio downstairs off both the master and 2nd bedroom-both levels have wonderful views! Central A/C & heat. Refreshing pool on site. Detached 1 car garage. Brand new bathrooms and fixtures! Front loader washer and dryer by kitchen. Close by everything! No Pets! Call Moises today to schedule a viewing. 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email Moises@ranchandsea.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3078248)