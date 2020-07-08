Amenities
7031 Ivy St. Available 06/13/20 Beatuiful Single Story with Dual Master Suites!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in Vista Pacifica HOA community, this single family home features dual master suites! Living room offers a cozy fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Backyard is low maintenance and has a nice patio space with cover. 2 car garage with shelving for extra storage. HOA community offers pool & spa. Front landscaping is taken care of by HOA, tenant responsible for backyard.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'000
PETS: No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks
Middle School: Aviara Oaks
High School: Carlsbad High School
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7031-Ivy-St-Carlsbad-CA-92011-601/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
