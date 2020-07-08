All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

7031 Ivy St.

7031 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

7031 Ivy Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
7031 Ivy St. Available 06/13/20 Beatuiful Single Story with Dual Master Suites!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in Vista Pacifica HOA community, this single family home features dual master suites! Living room offers a cozy fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Backyard is low maintenance and has a nice patio space with cover. 2 car garage with shelving for extra storage. HOA community offers pool & spa. Front landscaping is taken care of by HOA, tenant responsible for backyard.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'000

PETS: No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks
Middle School: Aviara Oaks
High School: Carlsbad High School

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7031-Ivy-St-Carlsbad-CA-92011-601/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Ivy St. have any available units?
7031 Ivy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7031 Ivy St. have?
Some of 7031 Ivy St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 Ivy St. currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Ivy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Ivy St. pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Ivy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7031 Ivy St. offer parking?
Yes, 7031 Ivy St. offers parking.
Does 7031 Ivy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Ivy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Ivy St. have a pool?
Yes, 7031 Ivy St. has a pool.
Does 7031 Ivy St. have accessible units?
No, 7031 Ivy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Ivy St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7031 Ivy St. has units with dishwashers.

