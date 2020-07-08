Amenities

7031 Ivy St. Available 06/13/20 Beatuiful Single Story with Dual Master Suites!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Located in Vista Pacifica HOA community, this single family home features dual master suites! Living room offers a cozy fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Backyard is low maintenance and has a nice patio space with cover. 2 car garage with shelving for extra storage. HOA community offers pool & spa. Front landscaping is taken care of by HOA, tenant responsible for backyard.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'000



PETS: No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Fire Place

1 Story

Patio

Dining Area

Laundry Hook-ups

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Fenced yard

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Aviara Oaks

Middle School: Aviara Oaks

High School: Carlsbad High School



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7031-Ivy-St-Carlsbad-CA-92011-601/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



