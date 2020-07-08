All apartments in Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7026 Lantana Terrace
Last updated July 8 2020

7026 Lantana Terrace

7026 Lantana Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Lantana Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
7026 Lantana Terrace Available 07/15/20 ****Charming 2 bed / 2 bath / 1,278 sqft House in Gated Sea Cliff Community of Carlsbad - Available July 15th**** - This beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath / 1,278 sq ft cottage is located in the popular community of Sea Cliff in Carlsbad. Conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining, Batiquitos Lagoon, Legoland, 5 freeway, and less than 10 minute walk to the beach!! Features include:

-Secure, gated community
-Beautifully landscaped property iron front entry gate, brick pavers, and field views from the backyard
-Yard service provided by owner
-Hot tub and backyard patio/With fully retractable patio cover
-Well-kept community with pool / hot tub / 2 clubhouses / tennis court / playground / duck pond
-Central AC / Heat
-2-car attached garage with storage and extra refrigerator
-Washer / dryer included
-Large kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all appliances, ample cabinets, wine storage, and access to backyard
-Living room / dining room features vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace
-Additional family room / den
-Master bedroom has wall-mounted TV (to keep at tenant's discretion), access to back patio, and walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks and large shower
-Second bedroom has access to private patio and large closet with built-in storage
-Tile floors in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms
-Ceiling fans and high ceilings throughout
-Pet friendly
-Flexible lease terms

Please contact the owner to schedule a virtual or in-person showing at (760) 889-4267.

Available July 15th. $3,295/mo rent. $3,295 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant required to have renter's insurance.

(RLNE5873459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

