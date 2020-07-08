Amenities

7026 Lantana Terrace Available 07/15/20 ****Charming 2 bed / 2 bath / 1,278 sqft House in Gated Sea Cliff Community of Carlsbad - Available July 15th**** - This beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath / 1,278 sq ft cottage is located in the popular community of Sea Cliff in Carlsbad. Conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining, Batiquitos Lagoon, Legoland, 5 freeway, and less than 10 minute walk to the beach!! Features include:



-Secure, gated community

-Beautifully landscaped property iron front entry gate, brick pavers, and field views from the backyard

-Yard service provided by owner

-Hot tub and backyard patio/With fully retractable patio cover

-Well-kept community with pool / hot tub / 2 clubhouses / tennis court / playground / duck pond

-Central AC / Heat

-2-car attached garage with storage and extra refrigerator

-Washer / dryer included

-Large kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all appliances, ample cabinets, wine storage, and access to backyard

-Living room / dining room features vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace

-Additional family room / den

-Master bedroom has wall-mounted TV (to keep at tenant's discretion), access to back patio, and walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks and large shower

-Second bedroom has access to private patio and large closet with built-in storage

-Tile floors in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms

-Ceiling fans and high ceilings throughout

-Pet friendly

-Flexible lease terms



Please contact the owner to schedule a virtual or in-person showing at (760) 889-4267.



Available July 15th. $3,295/mo rent. $3,295 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant required to have renter's insurance.



(RLNE5873459)