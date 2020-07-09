Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

7010 Via Calafia Available 07/15/20 Carlsbad Home 3 Bedroom + 1 2.5 Baths 2 Car Garage - Royce Realty presents a beautiful 3 bedroom plus master retreat, 2.5 bath detached home on a cul-de-sac nestled in the Alga Hills community of Carlsbad. Situated on a spacious and private lot complete with a large patio, mature landscaping, peaceful vignettes, garden beds with organic fruits and vegetables plus an irrigation system that takes care of it all. Over 2000 sqft of living space featuring distressed dark walnut floors,slab granite kitchen counters, crown moldings and vaulted ceilings, travertine floors in baths, porcelain tile floors in kitchen and family room, custom window coverings, interior laundry room, reverse osmosis water system, A/C, solar system offering a fixed electric bill. Master retreat has own closet and window, but better suited as an office or baby area, not as a separate bedroom based on how you access it. Neighborhood features multiple parks, playgrounds, and two swimming pools. Schedule a showing today! Contact Kristina at (858) 232-8967 or kmcapone@me.com

Note: $100 fixed electricity charge added to rent for solar system.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4533959)