Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

7010 Via Calafia

7010 Via Calafia · No Longer Available
Location

7010 Via Calafia, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
7010 Via Calafia Available 07/15/20 Carlsbad Home 3 Bedroom + 1 2.5 Baths 2 Car Garage - Royce Realty presents a beautiful 3 bedroom plus master retreat, 2.5 bath detached home on a cul-de-sac nestled in the Alga Hills community of Carlsbad. Situated on a spacious and private lot complete with a large patio, mature landscaping, peaceful vignettes, garden beds with organic fruits and vegetables plus an irrigation system that takes care of it all. Over 2000 sqft of living space featuring distressed dark walnut floors,slab granite kitchen counters, crown moldings and vaulted ceilings, travertine floors in baths, porcelain tile floors in kitchen and family room, custom window coverings, interior laundry room, reverse osmosis water system, A/C, solar system offering a fixed electric bill. Master retreat has own closet and window, but better suited as an office or baby area, not as a separate bedroom based on how you access it. Neighborhood features multiple parks, playgrounds, and two swimming pools. Schedule a showing today! Contact Kristina at (858) 232-8967 or kmcapone@me.com
Note: $100 fixed electricity charge added to rent for solar system.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4533959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7010 Via Calafia have any available units?
7010 Via Calafia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Via Calafia have?
Some of 7010 Via Calafia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Via Calafia currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Via Calafia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Via Calafia pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 Via Calafia is pet friendly.
Does 7010 Via Calafia offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Via Calafia offers parking.
Does 7010 Via Calafia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Via Calafia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Via Calafia have a pool?
Yes, 7010 Via Calafia has a pool.
Does 7010 Via Calafia have accessible units?
No, 7010 Via Calafia does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Via Calafia have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Via Calafia does not have units with dishwashers.

