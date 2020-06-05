All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6988 Sweetwater St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6988 Sweetwater St
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

6988 Sweetwater St

6988 Sweetwater Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6988 Sweetwater Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Must See! 4BR Beautiful Upgraded Two Story Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This beautiful two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the gated community of Waters End on a corner lot and offers upgrades throughout. The gourmet eat in kitchen offers custom white cabinetry, tile counters, granite counter tops with a large center island, walk in pantry, upgraded appliances, all the bells & whistles. Right off of the kitchen, there is a large bright family room with built in media cabinets and fireplace.There is a 1st floor bedroom that could be used as a office or den with a private full bathroom. French doors lead to a private patio off of the formal dining and living room. Private backyard patio with a built in fire pit invites you outdoors for entertaining. Upstairs open loft area borders the bedrooms and laundry room with sink. The large master suite boosts dual sinks, vanity, garden tub with separate shower and roomy walk in closet. Custom paint and travertine floors throughout make this home a must see! Outdoor gazebo area directly across the street with built in BBQ. Bicycle to the beach, close to shopping, restaurants and I-5. Please call to schedule a viewing of this lovely home!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $12,000.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Fenced Courtyard, Easy Freeway Access, Gated Property, Evening Lights, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Gas Fireplace, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Storage space, Living Room, Family Room, Downstairs Bedroom, 2 Story, Patio, Formal dining room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Upstairs), Washer/ Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Gardener included, Greenbelt View, Mini Blinds, Plantation Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6988-Sweetwater-Street-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1168/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2085767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6988 Sweetwater St have any available units?
6988 Sweetwater St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6988 Sweetwater St have?
Some of 6988 Sweetwater St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6988 Sweetwater St currently offering any rent specials?
6988 Sweetwater St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6988 Sweetwater St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6988 Sweetwater St is pet friendly.
Does 6988 Sweetwater St offer parking?
Yes, 6988 Sweetwater St offers parking.
Does 6988 Sweetwater St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6988 Sweetwater St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6988 Sweetwater St have a pool?
Yes, 6988 Sweetwater St has a pool.
Does 6988 Sweetwater St have accessible units?
No, 6988 Sweetwater St does not have accessible units.
Does 6988 Sweetwater St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6988 Sweetwater St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College