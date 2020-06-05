6988 Sweetwater St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Must See! 4BR Beautiful Upgraded Two Story Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This beautiful two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the gated community of Waters End on a corner lot and offers upgrades throughout. The gourmet eat in kitchen offers custom white cabinetry, tile counters, granite counter tops with a large center island, walk in pantry, upgraded appliances, all the bells & whistles. Right off of the kitchen, there is a large bright family room with built in media cabinets and fireplace.There is a 1st floor bedroom that could be used as a office or den with a private full bathroom. French doors lead to a private patio off of the formal dining and living room. Private backyard patio with a built in fire pit invites you outdoors for entertaining. Upstairs open loft area borders the bedrooms and laundry room with sink. The large master suite boosts dual sinks, vanity, garden tub with separate shower and roomy walk in closet. Custom paint and travertine floors throughout make this home a must see! Outdoor gazebo area directly across the street with built in BBQ. Bicycle to the beach, close to shopping, restaurants and I-5. Please call to schedule a viewing of this lovely home!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $12,000.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property, Fenced Courtyard, Easy Freeway Access, Gated Property, Evening Lights, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Gas Fireplace, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Storage space, Living Room, Family Room, Downstairs Bedroom, 2 Story, Patio, Formal dining room, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Upstairs), Washer/ Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Gardener included, Greenbelt View, Mini Blinds, Plantation Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary: Pacific Rim Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6988-Sweetwater-Street-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1168/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2085767)