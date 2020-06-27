Amenities

6987 Carnation Dr Available 08/13/19 Adorable 2 Story Condo with a 1 Car Garage and Nice Patio!! - Property Information

This lovely 2 bedroom home is located right off Poinsettia in the Carlsbad Crest Community. The downstairs is completely tiled and the dining area opens to the back patio which offers a green belt view! Both bedrooms are located upstairs; the master bedroom is complete with its own cozy fireplace. This home includes a 1 car detached garage as well. This home offers easy access to the 5 freeway and is only minutes from the beach, while the community offers a sparkling pool. Call today to schedule your showing.



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,875.



Pets

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features

Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Stove, Dishwasher, Fire Place, Gas Fireplace, Eat in kitchen, Storage space, Dining Area, Living Room, Patio, 2 Story, Upgraded Carpeting, Tile Flooring, Gas/ 220 Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, Upstairs Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Greenbelt View



Schools

Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6987-Carnation-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92011-691/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



