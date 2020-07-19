6983 Goldstone Rd

Amenities

3BD, 4.5BA With Two Bonus Rooms in La Costa Greens Community! - Beautiful and unique home on a cul-de-sac in the La Costa Greens community offers 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms in each, 4 full and one half baths total, 2 car garage with storage racks, air conditioning, balcony over the atrium in the entry, laundry room upstairs, formal dining room, lush landscaping both in the front and back yards. Second level has a large bonus room for workout room, play room, TV room, etc.! Master bedroom is downstairs with 2 walk in closets and a third bonus closet, double vanities, spa tub and large walk in shower. Additional office off the master suite with built in cabinets and desks! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, two wall ovens, microwave, dishwasher, side by side fridge, open concept with the living room that has built in speakers. Community offers two tennis courts, playground, pool, spa, gym, and private pond park, and is located conveniently for shopping, dining, Omni Golf, Resort and Spa.



Tenants must qualify to rent without Co-Signers, with 2.5-3 times the rent in Gross

verifiable income for the household. Renter's Liability Insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Non aggressive breed of dogs may be considered on a case by case basis with approval of pet screening profile and increase to the deposit. Refrigerator and Landscaper provided by Owner. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.



No Cats Allowed



