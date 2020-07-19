All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6983 Goldstone Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6983 Goldstone Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6983 Goldstone Rd

6983 Goldstone Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6983 Goldstone Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3BD, 4.5BA With Two Bonus Rooms in La Costa Greens Community! - Beautiful and unique home on a cul-de-sac in the La Costa Greens community offers 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms in each, 4 full and one half baths total, 2 car garage with storage racks, air conditioning, balcony over the atrium in the entry, laundry room upstairs, formal dining room, lush landscaping both in the front and back yards. Second level has a large bonus room for workout room, play room, TV room, etc.! Master bedroom is downstairs with 2 walk in closets and a third bonus closet, double vanities, spa tub and large walk in shower. Additional office off the master suite with built in cabinets and desks! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, two wall ovens, microwave, dishwasher, side by side fridge, open concept with the living room that has built in speakers. Community offers two tennis courts, playground, pool, spa, gym, and private pond park, and is located conveniently for shopping, dining, Omni Golf, Resort and Spa.

Tenants must qualify to rent without Co-Signers, with 2.5-3 times the rent in Gross
verifiable income for the household. Renter's Liability Insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Non aggressive breed of dogs may be considered on a case by case basis with approval of pet screening profile and increase to the deposit. Refrigerator and Landscaper provided by Owner. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4578571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6983 Goldstone Rd have any available units?
6983 Goldstone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6983 Goldstone Rd have?
Some of 6983 Goldstone Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6983 Goldstone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6983 Goldstone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6983 Goldstone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6983 Goldstone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6983 Goldstone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6983 Goldstone Rd offers parking.
Does 6983 Goldstone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6983 Goldstone Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6983 Goldstone Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6983 Goldstone Rd has a pool.
Does 6983 Goldstone Rd have accessible units?
No, 6983 Goldstone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6983 Goldstone Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6983 Goldstone Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College