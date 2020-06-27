6908 Carnation Drive

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Carlsbad near Poinsettia. Upstairs living room has vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows to bring in the light. Kitchen has sliding door out to the large patio, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, refrigerator included. Washer and dryer in a hall closet. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and slider door out to the patio. Master bath has dual sinks and skylights. One car attached garage. Entry is on ground level.



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 8/20/19

