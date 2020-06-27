All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6908 Carnation Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6908 Carnation Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 2:07 AM

6908 Carnation Drive

6908 Carnation Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6908 Carnation Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Carlsbad near Poinsettia. Upstairs living room has vaulted ceilings, plenty of windows to bring in the light. Kitchen has sliding door out to the large patio, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, refrigerator included. Washer and dryer in a hall closet. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and slider door out to the patio. Master bath has dual sinks and skylights. One car attached garage. Entry is on ground level.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/673447

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 8/20/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Carnation Drive have any available units?
6908 Carnation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 Carnation Drive have?
Some of 6908 Carnation Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Carnation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Carnation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Carnation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6908 Carnation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6908 Carnation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6908 Carnation Drive offers parking.
Does 6908 Carnation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6908 Carnation Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Carnation Drive have a pool?
No, 6908 Carnation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Carnation Drive have accessible units?
No, 6908 Carnation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Carnation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Carnation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College