6850 Briarwood Dr

Located in the exclusive Poinsettia neighborhood of Carlsbad and nestled in the foothills just above the beaches, this lovely patio home provides an unobstructed ocean breeze that kicks all day long. Walking distance from Carlsbads Poinsettia Park on top of the rolling hillside within the planned community of Las Playas. This beautiful home is less than a mile from the beach and the Coaster Train and within close proximity to premium shopping. The location of this home allows for easy access to I-5 in both directions, but without the traffic noise.

This beautiful 3 bed/2 1/2 bath home was designed with large windows and sliders that embrace the radiance of our sunrises and sunsets. Offering a perfect blend of location, luxury and mother natures amenities that deliver on that Casual/California experience. There is ample resident parking and the complex boasts a park-like setting including a spa across the way with picturesque ocean views as well as a pool and tennis courts. The undeniable excellence in design and architecture of this home blends well with Americas Finest City and captures the essence of Carlsbads beach vibe making this home a One-Of-A-Kind wonder for entertaining, yet warm and inviting for casual everyday living.

This home has been freshly painted and features an inviting & open floor-plan with premium hardwood flooring, plush carpeting, fireplace, plantation shutters, and recessed can lighting to accent the abundance of natural lighting. The large slider and double pane windows in the living room provide an unobstructed view of the picturesque & private courtyard with an unimpeded access to the detached 2 car garage featuring ample cabinet storage and washer/dryer units.

The chefs kitchen features a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances ensconced by custom oak cabinetry. The 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and connected by a wide hallway with loads of storage space and full length mirrored closet doors. The private master suite features a remodeled bathroom with a large, spa-like shower enclosure that features full length glass doors and designer vanity with luxurious lighting. The balcony off the master bedroom has a western facing ocean view with a large slider enabling the Carlsbad ocean breezes to set the tone for southern California living.

This home is available for occupancy March 1st at $2,995/MO rent for an 8-month lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.

