6838 Pear Tree Available 01/01/20 Carlsbad Gem in Prime Las Playas Location - Super sharp 2-story 3 bedroom condo on a quiet street in Carlsbad's coastal community of Las Playas. Upgraded touches throughout, available for Jan. 1st move-in date. Walking distance to Pacific Rim Elementary, community parks, swimming pool, spa and tennis courts. Minutes from Carlsbad's best beaches and shopping. Sunset views from two west-facing balconies and a relaxing private patio surrounded by succulents and tropical plants. Includes Fridge, does not include Washer/Dryer but hookups located in detached 2-car garage. Tenant to pay all utilities. One pet allowed (under 35 pounds), upon approval with additional $350 deposit. Shown by appointment only. Move-in requirements: First month's rent, $3,200 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Full details at: rentalsd.com



