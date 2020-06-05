All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

6838 Pear Tree

6838 Pear Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

6838 Pear Tree Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
6838 Pear Tree Available 01/01/20 Carlsbad Gem in Prime Las Playas Location - Super sharp 2-story 3 bedroom condo on a quiet street in Carlsbad's coastal community of Las Playas. Upgraded touches throughout, available for Jan. 1st move-in date. Walking distance to Pacific Rim Elementary, community parks, swimming pool, spa and tennis courts. Minutes from Carlsbad's best beaches and shopping. Sunset views from two west-facing balconies and a relaxing private patio surrounded by succulents and tropical plants. Includes Fridge, does not include Washer/Dryer but hookups located in detached 2-car garage. Tenant to pay all utilities. One pet allowed (under 35 pounds), upon approval with additional $350 deposit. Shown by appointment only. Move-in requirements: First month's rent, $3,200 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Full details at: rentalsd.com

(RLNE2657511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6838 Pear Tree have any available units?
6838 Pear Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6838 Pear Tree have?
Some of 6838 Pear Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6838 Pear Tree currently offering any rent specials?
6838 Pear Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 Pear Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 6838 Pear Tree is pet friendly.
Does 6838 Pear Tree offer parking?
Yes, 6838 Pear Tree offers parking.
Does 6838 Pear Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6838 Pear Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 Pear Tree have a pool?
Yes, 6838 Pear Tree has a pool.
Does 6838 Pear Tree have accessible units?
No, 6838 Pear Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 Pear Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 6838 Pear Tree does not have units with dishwashers.

