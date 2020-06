Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in a wonderful location in the beautiful gated Harbor Pointe community! Just blocks from the beach! Enjoy the Carlsbad lifestyle!! Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Master bedroom and bath downstairs with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Beautiful home on a quiet and private cul-de-sac. Lovely community pool and spa. Large backyard with covered patio. Gorgeous new kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove and fixtures. Huge kitchen pantry.