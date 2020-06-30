All apartments in Carlsbad
6765 Encelia Place
6765 Encelia Place

6765 Encelia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6765 Encelia Pl, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Lovely Carlsbad Smart-Home! Brand New Construction.Gorgeous smart-home in the new community of Treviso!This is a stunning, spacious, detached 3 bedroom + loft home with an open floor plan and dining room.Complete with Lennars Everything's Included Program which provides upgraded appointments included with Wi-Fi Home Design and home automation features such as the Schlage keypad entry and Ring doorbell and solar energy.Wonderful kitchen with an abundance of white cabinets, pantry, and stylish quartz.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6765 Encelia Place have any available units?
6765 Encelia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6765 Encelia Place have?
Some of 6765 Encelia Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6765 Encelia Place currently offering any rent specials?
6765 Encelia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6765 Encelia Place pet-friendly?
No, 6765 Encelia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6765 Encelia Place offer parking?
No, 6765 Encelia Place does not offer parking.
Does 6765 Encelia Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6765 Encelia Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6765 Encelia Place have a pool?
No, 6765 Encelia Place does not have a pool.
Does 6765 Encelia Place have accessible units?
No, 6765 Encelia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6765 Encelia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6765 Encelia Place has units with dishwashers.

