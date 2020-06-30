6765 Encelia Place

Amenities
Lovely Carlsbad Smart-Home! Brand New Construction.Gorgeous smart-home in the new community of Treviso!This is a stunning, spacious, detached 3 bedroom + loft home with an open floor plan and dining room.Complete with Lennars Everything's Included Program which provides upgraded appointments included with Wi-Fi Home Design and home automation features such as the Schlage keypad entry and Ring doorbell and solar energy.Wonderful kitchen with an abundance of white cabinets, pantry, and stylish quartz.