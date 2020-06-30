6765 Encelia Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access new construction

Lovely Carlsbad Smart-Home! Brand New Construction.Gorgeous smart-home in the new community of Treviso!This is a stunning, spacious, detached 3 bedroom + loft home with an open floor plan and dining room.Complete with Lennars Everything's Included Program which provides upgraded appointments included with Wi-Fi Home Design and home automation features such as the Schlage keypad entry and Ring doorbell and solar energy.Wonderful kitchen with an abundance of white cabinets, pantry, and stylish quartz.