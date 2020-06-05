6751 Blue Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Carlsbad Ocean View Beauty- COMING SOON! - Located in the highly desirable Mariners Point community- this sought after gem is one you won't want to miss.

This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2613 sf beauty is situated on a large ocean view corner lot with features that include; open floor plan with loads of natural light, formal living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets and breakfast nook. Cozy family room with fireplace, downstairs bedroom and full bath. Huge master suite with plantation shutters, new balcony and a stunning ocean view. Lovely patio and backyard perfect for entertaining. Coming home feels like a vacation, with parks, beaches, and other leisure activities just minutes away. Hurry before this one is gone!



Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking



Rent: $ 4500.00

Deposit: $ 4800.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.



(RLNE5184765)