All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6751 Blue Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6751 Blue Point Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

6751 Blue Point Drive

6751 Blue Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6751 Blue Point Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Carlsbad Ocean View Beauty- COMING SOON! - Located in the highly desirable Mariners Point community- this sought after gem is one you won't want to miss.
This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2613 sf beauty is situated on a large ocean view corner lot with features that include; open floor plan with loads of natural light, formal living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets and breakfast nook. Cozy family room with fireplace, downstairs bedroom and full bath. Huge master suite with plantation shutters, new balcony and a stunning ocean view. Lovely patio and backyard perfect for entertaining. Coming home feels like a vacation, with parks, beaches, and other leisure activities just minutes away. Hurry before this one is gone!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking

Rent: $ 4500.00
Deposit: $ 4800.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE5184765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6751 Blue Point Drive have any available units?
6751 Blue Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6751 Blue Point Drive have?
Some of 6751 Blue Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6751 Blue Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6751 Blue Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 Blue Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6751 Blue Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6751 Blue Point Drive offer parking?
No, 6751 Blue Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6751 Blue Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6751 Blue Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 Blue Point Drive have a pool?
No, 6751 Blue Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6751 Blue Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 6751 Blue Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 Blue Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6751 Blue Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College