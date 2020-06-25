All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

6749 Oleander Way

6749 Oleander Way · No Longer Available
Location

6749 Oleander Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
6749 Oleander Way Available 08/01/19 GREAT CARLSBAD LOCATION, LOVELY HOME!! PET FRIENDLY, PRESTIGIOUS SCHOOLS -
A Lovely 3 bedroom single story unit in Carlsbad, with low maintenance yards, and a glimpse of ocean-views through the back yard trees.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher
- Central Heat
- Lots of Natural Light
- Patio, Attached 1 Car Garage
- Master Bedroom on Ground Floor
- Living Room, Dining Room
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Fireplace
- Washer
- Dryer
- Walk to restaurants
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Walk to Mass Transit
- Single sided Streets, no backyard neighbors, allowing more privacy

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- Spa
- Tennis Court
- Club House
- Swimming Pool
- Dog Run

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 1 Car Garage, Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1978
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional $30 pet rent per pet
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric,
- Owner is responsible for HOA, lawn maintenance- gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
- Tenant to maintain planter box areas in front and back yards

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4111840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6749 Oleander Way have any available units?
6749 Oleander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6749 Oleander Way have?
Some of 6749 Oleander Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6749 Oleander Way currently offering any rent specials?
6749 Oleander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6749 Oleander Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6749 Oleander Way is pet friendly.
Does 6749 Oleander Way offer parking?
Yes, 6749 Oleander Way offers parking.
Does 6749 Oleander Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6749 Oleander Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6749 Oleander Way have a pool?
Yes, 6749 Oleander Way has a pool.
Does 6749 Oleander Way have accessible units?
No, 6749 Oleander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6749 Oleander Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6749 Oleander Way has units with dishwashers.
