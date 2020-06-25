Amenities

6749 Oleander Way Available 08/01/19 GREAT CARLSBAD LOCATION, LOVELY HOME!! PET FRIENDLY, PRESTIGIOUS SCHOOLS -

A Lovely 3 bedroom single story unit in Carlsbad, with low maintenance yards, and a glimpse of ocean-views through the back yard trees.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher

- Central Heat

- Lots of Natural Light

- Patio, Attached 1 Car Garage

- Master Bedroom on Ground Floor

- Living Room, Dining Room

- Laminate Wood Floors

- Fireplace

- Washer

- Dryer

- Walk to restaurants

- Walking Distance to Shops

- Walk to Mass Transit

- Single sided Streets, no backyard neighbors, allowing more privacy



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- Spa

- Tennis Court

- Club House

- Swimming Pool

- Dog Run



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached 1 Car Garage, Street

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1978

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional $30 pet rent per pet

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric,

- Owner is responsible for HOA, lawn maintenance- gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

- Tenant to maintain planter box areas in front and back yards



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE4111840)