6735 Russelia Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful remodel on this single story Ocean view unit. Crown molding, new windows, new bathrooms, etc. All brand new furniture. Flat screen TV in living room and another in master. Master bedroom has king bed., 2nd bedroom two twins, 3rd bedroom desk area & queen sofa sleeper. One car attached garage. Cable, Internet, water and trash included. tenant pay SDG&E over $75.00. Summer rate $4800/mo, Winter rate $3900/mo all other $3400/mo. Cleaning fee $150. Damage Ins. $69. Extra cleaning fee for Pet $50.