Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

6735 Russelia Court

6735 Russelia Court · (760) 500-8378
Location

6735 Russelia Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful remodel on this single story Ocean view unit. Crown molding, new windows, new bathrooms, etc. All brand new furniture. Flat screen TV in living room and another in master. Master bedroom has king bed., 2nd bedroom two twins, 3rd bedroom desk area & queen sofa sleeper. One car attached garage. Cable, Internet, water and trash included. tenant pay SDG&E over $75.00. Summer rate $4800/mo, Winter rate $3900/mo all other $3400/mo. Cleaning fee $150. Damage Ins. $69. Extra cleaning fee for Pet $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 Russelia Court have any available units?
6735 Russelia Court has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6735 Russelia Court have?
Some of 6735 Russelia Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6735 Russelia Court currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Russelia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Russelia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6735 Russelia Court is pet friendly.
Does 6735 Russelia Court offer parking?
Yes, 6735 Russelia Court does offer parking.
Does 6735 Russelia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 Russelia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Russelia Court have a pool?
Yes, 6735 Russelia Court has a pool.
Does 6735 Russelia Court have accessible units?
No, 6735 Russelia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Russelia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6735 Russelia Court has units with dishwashers.
