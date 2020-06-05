All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6725 Clover Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6725 Clover Court
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

6725 Clover Court

6725 Clover Court · (760) 500-8378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6725 Clover Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Fantastic sit down Ocean from the first and second floor. Upgraded with, Thomasville cabinets, granite counters, tile flooring on first floor, Hardwood flooring upstairs. King size bed in spacious master suite with a large deck with table chairs for a sunset dinners. Also a large patio downstairs with ocean view. Work area complete with desk and wifi. See supplemental for rates breakdown. All utilities, cable and Internet are included. Gas and Electric are covered up to $75/mo. Available year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Clover Court have any available units?
6725 Clover Court has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 Clover Court have?
Some of 6725 Clover Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 Clover Court currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Clover Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Clover Court pet-friendly?
No, 6725 Clover Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6725 Clover Court offer parking?
Yes, 6725 Clover Court does offer parking.
Does 6725 Clover Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Clover Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Clover Court have a pool?
Yes, 6725 Clover Court has a pool.
Does 6725 Clover Court have accessible units?
No, 6725 Clover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Clover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 Clover Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6725 Clover Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity