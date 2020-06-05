6725 Clover Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Fantastic sit down Ocean from the first and second floor. Upgraded with, Thomasville cabinets, granite counters, tile flooring on first floor, Hardwood flooring upstairs. King size bed in spacious master suite with a large deck with table chairs for a sunset dinners. Also a large patio downstairs with ocean view. Work area complete with desk and wifi. See supplemental for rates breakdown. All utilities, cable and Internet are included. Gas and Electric are covered up to $75/mo. Available year round.