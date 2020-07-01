All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

6713 Clover Court

6713 Clover Court · No Longer Available
Location

6713 Clover Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
6713 Clover Court Available 04/01/20 2BD, BA, Minutes to the Beach and Village with Ocean Views!! - Escape from your worries and enjoy sunshine and beautiful ocean views in Carlsbad, California. This condo has amazing views from the ground floor living spaces, the outside patio and from the master bedroom. The owner recently purchased the home and has made some beautiful improvements, including all brand-new furnishings.
Between the beach (just 1.3 miles away) and the cool waters of the community pool, you have no shortage of ways to unwind. And for pickleball and tennis enthusiasts, there are courts just across the street. The appliances are all stainless steel and include refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Stepped stone gas fireplace. There is also a nice ocean facing reading corner that sets off in the corner of the living room. Open the sliding glass doors and enter one of our favorite spots. The outside patio has a comfy space to watch the sunset or just enjoy looking at the 180 degrees of shoreline. Its stunning. There is a wood burning fire pit. The master bedroom has an ocean facing view, large walk in closet. The Jack-n-Jill bathroom is beautifully remodeled and has a stunning walk in shower.
There is a one car garage and a few open parking spaces in the community. There is also a washer and dryer in the garage area.
HIGHLIGHTS: Stunning ocean views, patio, fire pit.
This condo puts you less than 1.3 miles south to South Carlsbad State Beach and within a short 10-minute drive to the shops in Carlsbad Village and just 3 miles to Legoland.

Pets under 20 lbs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit ($500 per pet) and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. **Please note, the property next store is under construction so there may be added noise until completed.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**
Can be rented furnished at $3000/month

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5663758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Clover Court have any available units?
6713 Clover Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 Clover Court have?
Some of 6713 Clover Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 Clover Court currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Clover Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Clover Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 Clover Court is pet friendly.
Does 6713 Clover Court offer parking?
Yes, 6713 Clover Court offers parking.
Does 6713 Clover Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6713 Clover Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Clover Court have a pool?
Yes, 6713 Clover Court has a pool.
Does 6713 Clover Court have accessible units?
No, 6713 Clover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Clover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 Clover Court has units with dishwashers.

