Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage tennis court

6713 Clover Court Available 04/01/20 2BD, BA, Minutes to the Beach and Village with Ocean Views!! - Escape from your worries and enjoy sunshine and beautiful ocean views in Carlsbad, California. This condo has amazing views from the ground floor living spaces, the outside patio and from the master bedroom. The owner recently purchased the home and has made some beautiful improvements, including all brand-new furnishings.

Between the beach (just 1.3 miles away) and the cool waters of the community pool, you have no shortage of ways to unwind. And for pickleball and tennis enthusiasts, there are courts just across the street. The appliances are all stainless steel and include refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Stepped stone gas fireplace. There is also a nice ocean facing reading corner that sets off in the corner of the living room. Open the sliding glass doors and enter one of our favorite spots. The outside patio has a comfy space to watch the sunset or just enjoy looking at the 180 degrees of shoreline. Its stunning. There is a wood burning fire pit. The master bedroom has an ocean facing view, large walk in closet. The Jack-n-Jill bathroom is beautifully remodeled and has a stunning walk in shower.

There is a one car garage and a few open parking spaces in the community. There is also a washer and dryer in the garage area.

HIGHLIGHTS: Stunning ocean views, patio, fire pit.

This condo puts you less than 1.3 miles south to South Carlsbad State Beach and within a short 10-minute drive to the shops in Carlsbad Village and just 3 miles to Legoland.



Pets under 20 lbs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit ($500 per pet) and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. **Please note, the property next store is under construction so there may be added noise until completed.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

Can be rented furnished at $3000/month



No Cats Allowed



